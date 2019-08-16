|
Robert P. Sheridan
September 7, 1933 - August 10, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Robert P. Sheridan passed quietly at St. Luke's Hospital on August 10, 2019, his daughter by his side.
Robert "Bob" was born at Fordham Hospital in the Bronx and was raised in Parkchester. He attended St. Raymond's Elementary and Cardinal Hayes High School. Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force serving the Korean War from July 26, 1951 - July 25, 1955. He trained as a Turret System Mechanic, stationed in Colorado, where he married Marie (Fetcho) Sheridan, also from the Bronx. The pair would have been married sixty-five years September 11, 2019. During his service he was honored with the National Defense of Service Medal and his Character of Separation was Honorable.
Bob continued his education at RCA Institute where he graduated as a Technical Assistant Radio Engineer. He later worked as a Purchasing Agent in the field of Electronics until his retirement. In retirement Bob loved to sit on his porch and welcome friends or drive about town stopping to chat about everything and anything. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Bob is pre-deceased by his father, Patrick V. Sheridan, his mother, Juliette (Leroux) Sheridan-Liddell; his brother-in-law, Raymond Burkhardt; his daughter-in-law, Dianna (Helliwell) Sheridan; his son-in-law, Gerard Gargiulo, his wife, Marie. He is survived by his sister, Pauline (Sheridan) Burkhardt of Orchard Park, NY; nephew, David Burkhardt, his wife Allyson (Marsiglia) Burkhardt of Washington, DC and their children Mia and Tyler, niece, Susan (Burkhardt) Steele, her husband Rick of McClean, VA and their son, Tanner; children, Christopher Sheridan of Kingston, WA, his wife Danielle (Manulani) Sheridan, granddaughters Megan and Raelynn Sheridan, also of Kingston, WA; daughter Jennifer (Sheridan) Gargiulo and grandson, Gerard C. Gargiulo, both of Highland Falls, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Fort Montgomery. Robert will then be laid to rest at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery in the Bronx.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the : National Capital Area Chapter
8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. 703-359-4440
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446-2868. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019