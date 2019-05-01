|
|
Robert "RW" Pavlich
September 5, 1946 - April 28, 2019
St. George, SC
Robert "RW" Pavlich, 72, of St. George, SC has left this world, Sunday, April 28, 2019.
He was born on September 5, 1946 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Frederick C. and Mary McDowell Pavlich. RW was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving with the 86th Combat Engineers, Bco earning the rank of Sgt/E5 and was honorably discharged. He retired from AT&T after 25 years as a communications technician. He was a Boy Scout earning the rank of Eagle Scout with two palms. He was a life member of the VFW Post 161 of Port Jervis, NY, the Elks Lodge #2719 of Summerville, SC, and was a member of the American Legion Post 105 and the DAV #78 of St. George, and a member of the Mid-Carolina Gun Club in Orangeburg, SC. He loved to hunt and fish and was a SC Stingrays fan!
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean E. Pavlich; his two daughters, Tabatha (Justin) Carter and Jeanne' Pavlich; his adopted children, Christopher (Cindy) Putnam and Melinda Geyer; his brother, Fred (Deborah) Pavlich III, his brother-in-law, James (Linda) Freytag; his grandchildren: Jared, Sam, Margo, Leigha and Laura, and numerous great grands, nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as many friends.
Arrangements have been made through Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services in Ladson, SC. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit https://lowcountryfuneral.com/tribute/details/20034/Robert-Pavlich/obituary.html.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in remembrance of RW to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Fisher House Foundation, the Freedom Service Dogs of American or to a charity representing Vietnam Veterans.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2019