Rev. Robert Pinto
August 22, 1933 - November 22, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Rev. Robert Pinto went to his reward on Friday, November 22, 2019. He left this life surrounded by family. He was 86 years old. Pastor Bob was a man of deep faith who loved Jesus, his family and the New York Yankees.
He was born August 22, 1933 in Brooklyn NY to Madeline Letizia Pinto and Joseph Pinto, the youngest of three children. He lived a long life of service — first in New York City government, and then in ministry as a United Methodist Pastor. He also served six years with the National Guard, 71st Infantry.
Bob spent nearly a decade in New York City Government under Mayor John Lindsay, routinely serving as "Night Mayor", assuming overnight responsibility for running the City of New York.
During this time, he also became a lay speaker in the United Methodist Church and felt a call to ministry. He studied at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. Pastor Bob led numerous churches in Orange and Sullivan Counties including: New Milford, Edenville, Wurtsboro, Summitville, Hurleyville, Woodridge, and Phillipsport. He spent more than 20 years in the pulpit of the Rock Hill United Methodist Church. He never stopped ministering and continued to lead weekly Bible studies at Bethany Village, the senior community where he lived. He baptized babies, renewed wedding vows, occasionally conducted Sunday services, and provided counseling and consolation to fellow residents and staff members.
Bob was a devoted and loving husband of 26 years to Patricia Marie Pinto, who died in 1986, and to Bonnie Ecker Pinto, his wife of 17 years, who died in 2013.
He is survived by daughter, Barbara Pinto (Andrew Heitner), son, Steven Pinto (Paige); stepdaughters: Bonnie Lee Medieros (Jordan), Andrea Long Fuller (Alan), Darlene Polchowski-Long (Yolanda); grandchildren: Alexandra, Olivia and Steven Pinto, Jr., Ashley Pihl, Brittney Kolis (Jonathan), Kristen Dickerman (Matthew) Brian Medieros, Riley, Phoebe and Nadia Polchowski-Long and numerous nieces and nephews including Linda Finn (Gary) and Ken Kondratowski (Shirley). Bob was pre-deceased by his brother, Sal Pinto and sister, Theresa Kondratowski.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25th at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway, Monticello, NY. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26th at Pastor Bob's former parish, the Rock Hill United Methodist Church, 254 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY. Rev. Walter Haff, Rev. Chris Yount and Rev. Barbara Snyder will officiate. Interment will follow at the Rock Hill Cemetery, Rock Hill, NY.
The family is incredibly thankful to the staff of Bethany Village who cared for Dad as if he were their own, and gave him purpose, community and comfort.
Donations in Robert Pinto's memory can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart at [email protected]
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019