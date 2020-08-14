1/
Robert R. Carpentieri
Robert R. Carpentieri
October 18, 1960 - August 12, 2020
Goshen, NY
Robert R. Carpentieri of Goshen, NY died at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by his loving family on August 12, 2020. He was 59 years old. Son of the late Enrico and Sylvia Havre Carpentieri, he was born on October 18, 1960 in Bronx, NY.
Robert worked at Shop Rite in Monroe, NY for 22 years. He was an avid Mets fan, always enjoyed the casinos and horse races, and played a mean game of blackjack. A good Catholic and man of few words, he was a free spirit who never had an unkind word to say about anyone.
Robert is survived by his brother, Michael T. Carpentieri and his wife, Donna of Monroe, NY; his sister, Rita Carpentieri of Suffern, NY; and by his two nieces, Jennifer and Christina, and by his nephew, Michael.
There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on August 28 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment of cremains will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY.
Memorials donations in Robert's name may be sent to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
