Robert R. Case
July 10, 1937 - December 8, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Robert R. Case, age 82 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away on December 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 10, 1937 in Port Jervis, NY; the son of the late Raymond Case and Helen Heater Case Garrity.
Bob proudly served our country from 1954-1957 during the Korean War with the US Army. He was a member of the Tri-States Naval Post #7241 in Port Jervis, NY, a member of the Marsch-Kellogg American Legion Post #139 in Milford, PA and a member of the Port Jervis Lodge of Elks #645. In his earlier years, he was a popular Disc Jockey for over 30 years in and around the Tri-States Area.
He retired from the Port Jervis School System in 1999 after 24 years of dedicated service. Bob married Kathleen McKim Case who survives him at home.
He is also survived by his son, Ryan Case and his wife, Donna of Port Jervis, and his daughter, Tracey McManus of Sparrowbush; his three grandsons, Killian Case, Jarod and Conor McManus, and his granddaughter, Morgan McManus; his step-brother, Earl Garrity and his wife, Cheryl of Port Jervis; his step-sister, Joyce Decker and her husband, Carl of the Town of Greenville; and his step-brother, Kenneth Garrity and his wife, Joan of Port Jervis. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Case Brighton.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Hudson Valley/Rockland/Westchester, NY Chapter, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4060.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit online at www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019