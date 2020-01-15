|
Case—Robert R., 82, of Sparrowbush, NY died on December 8, 2019 Memorial services with military honors will be held 11AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Memorial contributions may be to the , Hudson Valley/Rockland Chapter, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4060. Arrangements are by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020