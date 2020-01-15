Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Robert R. Case Obituary
Case—Robert R., 82, of Sparrowbush, NY died on December 8, 2019 Memorial services with military honors will be held 11AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Memorial contributions may be to the , Hudson Valley/Rockland Chapter, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4060. Arrangements are by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
