ROBERT "SKIP" R. WALKER
January 25, 1947 - May 10, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Robert R. Walker, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2019 at his residence. He was 72 years old.
The son of the late Joseph Walker and Helen Anna (Rogers) Walker, Robert was born on January 25, 1947 in Cornwall, NY. Robert was a retired Painter with Local 155 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He loved bowling and coaching kids, and cruising the river with his friends. Family was his priority and he cherished time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan C. (Horton) Walker; his three sons: Aaron & wife, Guadalupe Walker of Miami, FL, Keith & wife, Lydia Walker of Cornwall, NY and Scott & wife, Kristen Walker of Chatham, NJ; seven grandchildren: Amelia, Ben, Aidan, Morgan, Isabella, Sebastian and Miranda; as well as his brother: Joseph Walker, Jr. of Walden, NY and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Incl.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019