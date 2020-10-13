ROBERT "BUCKY" ROCHE

December 26,1929 - September 26, 2020

Naples, FL

Robert "Bucky" Roche died in Naples, Florida on September 26th, 2020 at the grand age of 90. He lived a life full of energy and accomplishments and left his family with countless fond memories of him.

Bucky was born in Endicott, New York, to his parents Gertrude and Edward Roche. He attended Syracuse University, becoming the star pitcher on the baseball team and the Orangemen's starting point guard. After graduating from Syracuse in 1951, he was drafted in professional baseball and basketball. It was during his time at Syracuse that Bucky met and fell in love with Gloria Brady. Glo read an article about Bucky in the Syracuse newspaper, The Daily Orange, where they referred to him as "the soft-spoken Roche." Glo was intrigued because there was no one quiet in her Irish family. They were married in 1951 and spent the next 69 years side by side through all that comes with a life well-lived, chasing beautiful sunsets along the way.

Bucky was the starting point guard for the Syracuse Orangemen his senior season. Although he would never mention the games himself, he was the key player in two huge wins. Against Cornell, Syracuse was missing two starters due to illness. Bucky stepped up big, scoring a career-high 35 points converting 15 of 21 shots in an 81-79 victory. Later in the season, Bucky would help ignite the Orangemen's rally to come back from 11 points down to rival Penn State, and to beat the highly ranked Nittany Lions in double overtime.

While Bucky was flattered to be drafted in both of his sports, he had always wanted to be a coach and accepted a role as the basketball coach of Paul Smith's College. He continued his coaching career when he and Glo relocated to Monticello in 1958, where Bucky spent the rest of his career as "Coach Roche."

While Bucky received many awards in his life, he considered his family and friendships his most significant accomplishments. He and Glo hosted parties, annual Army/Navy tailgates, and "cocktail hours" most evenings. They were the hub for family holidays, and every summer, their grandchildren would visit them in Cape Cod, where they loved biking, swimming, and going to the life course with their Papa.

Bucky was a handsome man with a full head of silver hair, and he maintained his athletic abilities much longer than most. He was a classic gentleman that carried a handkerchief and was always whistling a tune when he returned home. Bucky was a boogie boarder, a tennis champion, a master of the lobster bake, and knew how to appreciate a good bowl of ice cream.

Bucky will be remembered as a loving husband and father and a loyal friend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local volunteer literacy program.

Bucky is predeceased by his brother Eddie, his Aunt Florence, as well as his daughter Linda. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria, his sons Randy and Bobby Roche, and his children in-laws Hope, Holly, and Vince. Bucky also leaves behind his grandchildren: Vinne, Brady, and Madeline and his nieces: Sharon, Sandy, Debbie, and his brother Dick.



