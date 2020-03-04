|
|
Rabbi Robert Rozenberg
October 6, 1949 - March 4, 2020
Freehold, NJ - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Rabbi Robert Rozenberg passed on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 in Freehold, NJ at the age of 70. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Estelle, z'l, and Rabbi Martin S. Rozenberg and on October 6, 1949.
He graduated with a bachelors from Stony Brook University and received his Rabbinic Smicha, Masters and Doctorate from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. He served congregations in Houston, TX, Cheshire, CT, Abington, PA, Cedarhurst, NY, Gladwyne, PA and the Newburgh Jewish Community at Temple Beth Jacob.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children, Shira (Dan), Jacob (Sarah); his grandson, Itai; his father, Rabbi Martin Rozenberg and his sisters, Karen (Doug) and Sandy.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at Temple Beth Jacob, 290 North St. in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Beth Jacob, URJ Camp Harlam, Michael J. Fox Foundation or any meaningful charity.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 845-562-4411
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020