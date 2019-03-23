|
|
Robert S. Detz
August 20, 1996 - March 21, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Robert S. Detz, a lifelong resident of the Town of Newburgh, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home. Robert, 22, was the son of Cathy and Mike Detz. He was born on August 20, 1996, in Newburgh, NY.
Robert insisted at 18 months old on wearing his Rainbow Boots rain or shine, summer, fall, winter or spring. Robert was a bright star who knew what he wanted and was willing to do the hard work necessary to achieve his goals. Among his many achievements: 2015 NYS Shot Put Champion, 4th in his graduating class at Chapel Field, and Liberty College Athletic Scholarship winner. He was a gentle man, his brother Bill's best friend and a loving son. All who met Robert were blessed by his generosity of spirit and love of life.
Survivors include his parents Cathy and Mike Detz, brother Bill Detz, and his aunts and uncles Des and Tom Abbruscato, Mary and Mike Magee, and Frank and Lucille Detz.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 26 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave. (Rte 94), New Windsor, NY. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Leptondale Bible Church, 1771 Rte 300, Newburgh, NY with Pastor Mike O'Dowd officiating.
Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Leptondale Bible Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019