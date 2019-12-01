Home

1938 - 2019
December 13, 1938 - November 26, 2019
Elizabeth , NJ
Robert "Bob" Frederick Schmoldt was born in Manhattan, NY, on December 13, 1938. Herman and Adrienne Schmoldt adopted him as their only son and he enjoyed his childhood in Wyckoff, NJ. He married Barbara DeVita and they had two daughters, Kimberly and Adrienne. He was re-married to and pre-deceased by Janet Lane (pictured) and they had two sons, Robert and Jason. In total, he was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren, to include Tommy, Katherine, Benjamin and Caroline. He spent over 50 years living in Greenwood Lake, NY, Middletown, NY, Goshen, NY, Patterson, NJ and finally Elizabeth, NJ, where he resided and came to his final rest at the Center for Hope. Bob identified himself as a straight commission salesman for his working career. His friends and family will remember him for his charm, disarming sense of humor and love of singing Sinatra music; they join together in bidding him a safe 'flight to the moon' as he 'plays among the stars.'
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
