Robert "Bob" Seeley Van Dusen
October 19, 1930 - February 9, 2020
Laurinburg, NC
Robert "Bob" Seeley Van Dusen, age 89 of Laurinburg passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Robert Seeley Van Dusen was born October 19, 1930 in Jefferson, NY to the late Donald W. Van Dusen and Florence Canfield Van Dusen. He was a devoted Industrial Arts teacher who loved all forms of creating and building. Robert began his teaching career in Chester, NY, retiring from Washingtonville School District with more than 30 years of service. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Montgomery, NY and of Faith Presbyterian Church in Laurinburg, NC. He loved the outdoors, hunting, hiking, canoeing, and camping. He spent time researching his family genealogy and enjoyed sharing his memories of North Harpersfield, NY. He will be remembered by all as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Klare Marsh Van Dusen; grandchildren, James G. Lowe, Jordan Seeley Van Dusen and Stephan R. Carroll.
Robert leaves behind his son, Robert L. Van Dusen (Marie) of Houston, TX; daughter, Sandra L. Carroll (Joseph) of Clayton, NC; sisters, Beverly Reed of Ft. Pierce, FL; and Margaret Kingsbury of Georgetown, TX; grandchildren, Rachel Lowe, Raymond Churchill, Christopher Churchill, Katherine Churchill, Matthew Churchill, Michael Carroll and great grandchildren, Gehrig Peddington, Sophia Lowe, Keegan Churchill, Madeline Churchill and Molly Churchill, along with a host of many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial donations are requested to be given in Robert's memory to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2220 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352.
No services are planned at this time.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Services.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020