Robert Storms

September 2, 1938 - August 1, 2020

Richland, WA, formerly of Unionville, NY

Robert Storms of Richland, WA, passed away at Avaton Rehab on August 1, 2020 at the age of 81 after a long illness.

He was born in Unionville NY on September 2, 1938 to the late Francis and Madeline Storms.

He is survived by his brother, Bruce Storms of Unionville, NY and his sister, Linda Storms of Millrift, PA and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Dolfini of Phoenix, AZ and brother, Raymond Storms of Bloomingburg, NY.

He was married to Carol Devaris of Westtown, NY, they had five children: Robert Guy (deceased), Stacy and Mike of Phoenix AZ and Cara and Tammy of Richland, WA.

He will be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He spent many years with his second wife, Margaret from Winslow, AZ.

Services were held privately.



