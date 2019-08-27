Home

Robert T. Francis
May 7, 1939 - August 25, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Robert T. Francis of New Windsor, NY passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence; he was 80. The son of the late Alfred and Catherine Francis, he was born on May 7, 1939. Robert was a member of New Windsor Seniors.
He is survived by his wife, Lily Ann Francis; his step children, John Arendes and Nicole Arendes; granddaughter, Gabriella Arendes; sisters, Maureen Pellack, Lillie Francis; brother, Michael Francis; and several nieces and nephews
Robert was predeceased by his son, Robert Francis Jr.; his brothers, Jack, Billy, Jimmy and Alfred Francis.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue (Rte94), New Windsor, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
