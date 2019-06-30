|
|
Robert "Bob" Tage Johnson
December 13, 1935 - June 21, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Robert "Bob" Tage Johnson died peacefully on June 21, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Elizabeth and father, Tage and sister, Ruth Smith. He is survived by Patricia, his beloved wife of 57 years; daughters, Elizabeth Rose and Stephanie McDyre; sons-in-law, Gordon Hinshalwood and Kerry Caldwell; four grandchildren: Benjamin, Margaret, Kyra and Robert; sisters-in-law, Midge Launsbach and Gerry Yager; plus many nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn on December 13, 1935. In his youth, he spent his time visiting the neighborhood Victory Gardens for fresh produce, or playing basketball on the Fort Hamilton High School team. He enjoyed the swimming pool and rides at Steeplechase Amusement Park, and loved Nathan's Famous Hot dogs. His summers were spent on Cranberry Lake in New Jersey, and Christmas, his favorite time of year, was celebrated in true Swedish fashion.
He attended New York City Community College and graduated with a degree in Engineering before serving in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1957 to 1962.
After meeting the love of his life, Patricia at a mutual friend's wedding, they married August 5, 1961 at St. Agatha's Church in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Elizabeth and Stephanie were born in Brooklyn before the family moved to Washingtonville in the late 1960s, where his childhood hobbies of gardening and basketball became an important part of his community life. Bob coached CYO basketball for countless years and lovingly tended his large garden throughout the springs and summers. As a life-long Episcopalian whose faith was quiet and sure, he became a member of St. Anne's church in 1968, where he continued to be a parishioner until his death.
Committed to civic engagement, Bob served as a trustee and deputy mayor for the Village of Washingtonville from 1973-1995, chair of the Town of Blooming Grove Zoning Board of Appeals from 1970 to 1993 and chair of the Village of Washingtonville's Bicentennial Committee. He worked as Project Coordinator for the Borough President of Brooklyn for 30 years.
A curious learner and avid reader, Bob always had a book in hand for the daily train commute to NYC. A deep quest for learning about other cultures and adventure led him and Pat to travel extensively through Europe, North and South America. Bob instilled this love of travel in Elizabeth and Stephanie with swimming, diving and fishing lessons on summer vacations.
Affectionately known as Morfar, a tribute to his Swedish heritage, Bob was a devoted grandfather who attended a myriad of soccer games, dance recitals and concerts for his four grandchildren. He never went to bed before finishing a glass of milk and a handful of Oreos.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th at St. Anne's Church in Washingtonville. Burial at Washingtonville Cemetery is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Greater Washingtonville Lions Club, PO Box 172, Washingtonville NY 10992.
Arrangements under the direction of David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY 10992. 845-496-9106 or www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/washingtonville-ny/david-t-ferguson-funeral-home/7340
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019