|
|
Robert Thurston
October 5, 1923 - September 5, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Robert Thurston, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Wingate of Ulster in Lloyd. He was 95 years old. The son of the late John and Alice (Hand) Thurston, he was born in Cornwall, NY on October 5, 1923.
Robert married the late Dorothy Thurston on her birthday in 1947 in Mountainville, NY. They belonged to the Couples Club of Newburgh.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Robert will be greatly missed by all. We take comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his wife of 67 years, and at peace with the Lord.
Robert is survived by his children Robert J. Thurston and his wife Deborah of the Town of Newburgh and Joanne Bucco and her husband William of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Brenda Thurston of the Town of Newburgh, Stephen Bennett of Madrid, Spain and Lucy Bucco of Richmond, VA; nieces and nephews Patricia Durkin of New Windsor, NY, Ronny Thurston of New Oxford, PA and Barbara Jacobs of Wellington, FL. In addition to his parents Robert is predeceased by his brothers Charles and John "Sty" Thurston, nephew Jerry Thurston and his niece Marion Heins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12 from 3-6 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 13 at 12 p.m. at the Cemetery of Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Newburgh Emergency Medical Service, 97 S. Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019