Robert V. Hopkins
March 3, 1943 - September 8, 2020
Melbourne Beach, FL
Robert V. Hopkins of Melbourne Beach, FL entered into rest at home on September 8, 2020. He was 77 years old. He was born in Brooklyn, NY March 3, 1943 to Vincent Hopkins and Mary Fannin. Robert is predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years, Joanne Hopkins.
He spent his entire career working for Con Edison where he was an electrical Engineer. Starting out in the janitorial staff while a student in college, he advanced all the way up the ladder until he was managing the electric meter department upon his retirement in 2000.
Bob, as he was commonly called, also volunteered his time with the Callicoon Center Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Hopkins found his way to Sullivan County through his passion for hunting and the great outdoors. He loved the country so much that he moved his family there in 1979 and chose to commute to New York City for his job at Con Ed until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving daughters: Tara Suchy and her husband, Martin of Montgomery, NY, Dana Hopkins and her significant other, John Graham of Rhinebeck, NY; grandchildren: Nicholas, Andrew, Grace and Benjamin Suchy; brother, Raymond Hopkins and his wife, Janice of Texas; nieces, JaNeen Riley and her husband, Ryan, Tracey Hopkins and her daughter, Isabell; sister in law, Lizbeth Freeman and her husband, Terry of Tennessee, their children, Elizabeth Anderson, her husband Jared, and Victoria Freeman.
Bob also leaves behind his cat, Magic that he and Joanne rescued numerous years ago.
Robert was predeceased by his wife, Joanne in 2016, and his brother, Richard of DeSoto, TX in 2008. Bob was known to say "Give 'em Heck Kid" as his way of saying goodbye, so with that, we say "Give 'em Heck Bob". He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A visitation will be held September 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Mass of Christian
Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 2800 Rte 17K, Bullville, NY 10915.
Burial will be in the Callicoon Center Cemetery, Callicoon Center, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or an Animal Rescue Shelter of your choice.