1/1
Robert V. Hopkins
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert V. Hopkins
March 3, 1943 - September 8, 2020
Melbourne Beach, FL
Robert V. Hopkins of Melbourne Beach, FL entered into rest at home on September 8, 2020. He was 77 years old. He was born in Brooklyn, NY March 3, 1943 to Vincent Hopkins and Mary Fannin. Robert is predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years, Joanne Hopkins.
He spent his entire career working for Con Edison where he was an electrical Engineer. Starting out in the janitorial staff while a student in college, he advanced all the way up the ladder until he was managing the electric meter department upon his retirement in 2000.
Bob, as he was commonly called, also volunteered his time with the Callicoon Center Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Hopkins found his way to Sullivan County through his passion for hunting and the great outdoors. He loved the country so much that he moved his family there in 1979 and chose to commute to New York City for his job at Con Ed until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving daughters: Tara Suchy and her husband, Martin of Montgomery, NY, Dana Hopkins and her significant other, John Graham of Rhinebeck, NY; grandchildren: Nicholas, Andrew, Grace and Benjamin Suchy; brother, Raymond Hopkins and his wife, Janice of Texas; nieces, JaNeen Riley and her husband, Ryan, Tracey Hopkins and her daughter, Isabell; sister in law, Lizbeth Freeman and her husband, Terry of Tennessee, their children, Elizabeth Anderson, her husband Jared, and Victoria Freeman.
Bob also leaves behind his cat, Magic that he and Joanne rescued numerous years ago.
Robert was predeceased by his wife, Joanne in 2016, and his brother, Richard of DeSoto, TX in 2008. Bob was known to say "Give 'em Heck Kid" as his way of saying goodbye, so with that, we say "Give 'em Heck Bob". He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A visitation will be held September 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Mass of Christian
Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 2800 Rte 17K, Bullville, NY 10915.
Burial will be in the Callicoon Center Cemetery, Callicoon Center, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an Animal Rescue Shelter of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved