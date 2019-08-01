|
|
Robert Van Eeuwen, Sr.
February 2, 1951 - July 31, 2019
Florida, NY
Robert Van Eeuwen Sr. of Florida, NY passed away at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Goshen, NY on July 31, 2019. He was 68 years old.
Born in Paterson, NJ on February 2, 1951 to William and Gertrude Van Eeuwen.
Robert was the Manager of Buildings and Grounds at Westmount Country Club, Woodland Park, NJ. For many years, he owned H&B Repair Service and Design in Paterson, NJ.
He was an active member of the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, having served as an elder and as a chaplain for the Eastern Calvinist Cadets. For many years, he was a lay pastor, preaching at Glen Arden in Goshen. He went on many missions trips, domestically and abroad.
Robert loved to build things and had many hobbies, including Lionel trains, and building a castle for his grandchildren and making many other amazing creations.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Karen "Dear"; their two sons, Robert Jr., and his wife, Gail of Hamburg, NJ and Adam and his wife, Kaeli of Wurtsboro, NY; five grandchildren: Robert III, Jacob, Abigail, Scarlett, and Elizabeth; two brothers, William Jr. and his wife, Jane of Wayne, NJ and Edward and his wife, Rosie of West Milford, NJ; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church (School Gym), 2440 State Route 17A, Goshen, NY. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065; Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214, or Goshen Christian Reformed Church Building Fund, 2440 State Route 17A, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019