Robert VanCura
March 12, 1934 - October 1, 2020
Otisville, NY
Robert VanCura, a 50 year resident of Otisville, died after a long illness at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Bob was born to William and Margaret Lago VanCura on March 12, 1934 in Piermont, New York.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served our country with pride. He worked at Orange and Rockland Utilities for 38 years retiring as the Operations Manager for Line Technical Services.
Bob was devoted to his community, serving as Police Commissioner for the Town of Mt. Hope, 51 years with Orangetown Fire Company, organizing/coaching Minisink Youth football, a lifetime member of the Beaver Brook Rod and Gun Club and many other organizations that provided a service and value to his community who treasured his friendship and dedication.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda; stepson, Kenneth Pinkela of Otisville; stepdaughter, Andrea Pinkela of Fayetteville, NC; brother, Frank and his wife, Ellen of New Hampshire; as well as three grandchildren: Joleigh, Kendall and Sydney and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation, per Bob's wishes. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 7800 Stonybrook Road, Newburgh, NY, 10950.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, for their remarkable support and care of both Bob and the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. www.applebee-mcphillips.com