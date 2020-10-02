1/1
Robert VanCura
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert VanCura
March 12, 1934 - October 1, 2020
Otisville, NY
Robert VanCura, a 50 year resident of Otisville, died after a long illness at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
Bob was born to William and Margaret Lago VanCura on March 12, 1934 in Piermont, New York.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served our country with pride. He worked at Orange and Rockland Utilities for 38 years retiring as the Operations Manager for Line Technical Services.
Bob was devoted to his community, serving as Police Commissioner for the Town of Mt. Hope, 51 years with Orangetown Fire Company, organizing/coaching Minisink Youth football, a lifetime member of the Beaver Brook Rod and Gun Club and many other organizations that provided a service and value to his community who treasured his friendship and dedication.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda; stepson, Kenneth Pinkela of Otisville; stepdaughter, Andrea Pinkela of Fayetteville, NC; brother, Frank and his wife, Ellen of New Hampshire; as well as three grandchildren: Joleigh, Kendall and Sydney and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation, per Bob's wishes. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 7800 Stonybrook Road, Newburgh, NY, 10950.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, for their remarkable support and care of both Bob and the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. www.applebee-mcphillips.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved