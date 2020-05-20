ROBERT W. DITTMAN
October 28, 1963 - April 28, 2020
Warwick, NY
Robert W. Dittman, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. He was 56 years of age.
The son of the late Robert E. and Sylvia Dittman, he was born on October 28, 1963 in Glen Ridge, NJ.
Bob was brilliant with figuring out mechanical solutions and was very handy with construction and painting. He was a fantastic friend who was always willing to lend a hand. Bob's life was too short, and he will be sorely missed.
Survivors include his sister, Leann E. Dittman and her wife, Sharon Jarrett of Phoenix, AZ and brother, Andrew J. Dittman of Robbinsville, NJ, one aunt and several cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service has been pushed to September and will be announced at that time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.