Robert W. Elston
January 22, 1929 - April 9, 2020
Unionville, NY
Robert W. Elston, of Unionville, NY passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Highland Rehab & Nursing Center in Middletown, NY. He was 91.
The son of the late Levi and Bessie Walker Elston, he was born January 22, 1929 in Middletown, NY.
Robert was employed by the American Silk Label Manufacturing Co. in Unionville, NY as a Maintenance Mechanic and Supervisor until they closed in 1986. He then worked several other jobs until he retired.
Robert enlisted in the service at age 16 and did his tour of duty in Japan at the end of World War II. He then reenlisted in 1950 and did his tour fighting in the Korean War. Robert was a member of the George Smith Post 1607 American Legion in Unionville, NY, a member of the VFW Post 3175 in Greenville, NY and a member of the Minisink Hose Co. in Unionville, NY.
Survivors include his sister, Ruth Ruger of Mt. Hope; his brother-in law, Leone Morse; his niece, Karen Morse of Coldenham, NY; his nephew, Frank Bauer of Unionville, NY; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Grace Bauer Elston and his sister, Blanche Elston Morse.
Funeral Arrangements were private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020