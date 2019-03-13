|
Robert W. Fisch
June 13, 1935 - March 7, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Robert W. Fisch, age 83, a longtime area resident, passed away on, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence in Wallkill. Born in Weehawken, NJ on June 13, 1935 he was the son of the late Walter E. and Elizabeth (Nussbaumer) Fisch. He was predeceased by his wife the late Barbara E. (Welch) Fisch in 2010.
Bob was the retired Curator of Arms at the West Point Museum from 1964 until his retirement in 2002. He served in the U.S. Army, 161st Military Police Bn. 1951-1957 and the Armored Rifle Bn. 113th Inf. Regt. 1957-1960, NJNG. He authored several books including "Soldiers of World War I", "Field Equipment of the Infantry" and wrote many articles in French and American periodicals on military arms and uniforms. He worked with Mercury and Riverside recording companies producing historical music and battle sound recordings. Bob enjoyed craft type projects, restoring antiques and building replicas of them and was an accomplished plectrum banjo player. His memberships include The Bergen County Militia, The Hessian Regt. V. Ditfurth, Battery B, 1st N.J. Light Artillery, a founding member of The Brigade of the American Revolution, North South Skirmish Association and the United Sates International Muzzle Loading Team, who along with fellow team members and wife, Barbara competed in matches held in the United States, France, Spain, Switzerland and England. Combined they were awarded 18 Gold, three Silver and four Bronze medals in World Championships and established 3 world records. He additionally was a member of the N.R.A., Wallkill Rod & Gun Club, Antique Automobile Club of America and the Model T Ford Club of America
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle A. Guenther and her husband, Chris of New Windsor; a nephew, Thomas C. Markert and his wife Julie of Downsville and great-nephew, Thomas C. Markert, II. Predeceasing him was a sister, Barbara Markert in 2016.
Friends are invited to call at White, Venuto & Morrill, FCS, 188 North Plank Road, Newburgh from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18th. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 19th at the funeral home. The Reverend Dustin Trowbridge will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of White, Venuto & Morrill, FCS, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019