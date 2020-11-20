1/1
Robert W. Jaczko Jr.
September 24, 1965 - November 8, 2020
New Orleans, LA - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Bobby passed Sunday of a heart attack while at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born in Goshen, NY and grew up in Newburgh, NY.
Bobby was educated at St. Francis Elementary, North Junior High and Newburgh Free Academy, and obtained his CDL from Driver Training School in Utah. After all his hot rodding he decided to join The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 445. Years later he moved to New Orleans, Louisiana and began his life's ambition as a cross country tractor trailer driver, bringing goods across America through the rain, snow, sleet or hail, hurricanes, tornadoes and then the COVID-19. Bobby loved what he did and often had his pal Puff-Puppy with him. Many pictures arrived of his travels via FB and email, beautiful landscapes, skyscapes and sometimes pics of his Rig broken down on the side of the road.
He is survived by his father, Robert Jaczko Sr. and his mother, Doris Jaczko (McCue); brother, Tony Jaczko; step mother, Carolyn Jaczko; Bobby's best pal and uncle, John Jaczko; good friend Sylvia Donado; and his favorite co-pilot Puff-Puppy. He is also survived by the families of Steve and Jean Jaczko, John and JoAnn McCue, Tom and Alice Marcinack; his longtime friends from RT. 32, N. Fostertown Rd. and Weyants Ln., his favorite hangouts as a kid, and all the friends he made in Louisiana and across this great country.
A private service was held at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh with a Mass at St. Francis Church and internment at St. Francis Cemetery. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
