Robert W. Kimbark, Jr.
10/04/1965 - 03/21/2019
Glens Falls, New York
Robert W. Kimbark, Jr., 53, a resident of Glens Falls and previously of Hopewell Junction, died on Easter morning April 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on October 4, 1965 in Cold Spring, Robert was the son of Barbara (Kimbark) Boers and Robert Kimbark, Sr.
Up until his illness, he was a laborer at Commonwealth Plywood in Whitehall.
Survivors include his partner, Kelly Dewall; his parents, Barbara (Kimbark) Boers of Fishkill and Robert Kimbark and his wife Sharon of North Carolina; Kelly's children, both of whom he considered his own, Zach and Kate Dewall; his sister, Melissa (Drake) Messina and her husband Richard of Marlboro; and his niece and nephew, Haley and Matthew Drake.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30am at the funeral home followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019