Robert W. Kirtack
March 15, 1959 - April 27, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Robert W. Kirtack of Woodridge passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home. He was 60.
He was the son of Paul Kirtack and Beulah (Powell) Kirtack, born on March 15, 1959 in Monticello, NY.
Robert worked for the Town of Fallsburg Highway Department as a heavy machine operator. In his free time he enjoyed camping, tractor collecting and often competed in tractor pulls. He was also a Past Chief of the Woodridge Fire Department. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his devoted wife whom he married on June 25, 1983, Irene; his children: Thomas Scileppi (Sara), Robert Scileppi, William Kirtack (Amanda) and Kelly Kirtack; grandchildren: Noah, Emma Grace, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Rebecca and Belle; his brothers: Paul (Francine) and Michael (Wendy); sister, Candy Weigand (Kevin); also many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his good friend and "brother from another mother", Seymour L. Streigold.
Memorial contributions in Robert's name can be made to Sullivan/Orange ARC 162 E. Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., TODAY, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A Firematic service will take place at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home; Rev. Walter Haff will officiate. Burial is to follow at Glen Wild Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019