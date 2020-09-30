Robert "Bob" W. Long Jr.
January 30, 1966 - September 21, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Robert Wayne Long Jr. of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. John's Riverside Hospital, Yonkers, NY. He was 54.
He was born January 30, 1966 in Port Jervis, NY the son of the late Robert W. Long Sr. and the late Carolyn Houghtaling. He was pre-deceased by both parents.
Surviving him are his wife of 21 years, Tammy Long of Port Jervis, NY; son, Matthew Potter and his fiancé, Kayla Graham; daughter, Haley Long and her companion, Tevin Towles; brother, Steven Houghtaling and his fiancé, Snow Neuman; grandson, Aiden Potter; brother-in-law: Russell Vanhorn, Jr.; sisters in law: Christine Vanhorn and her fiancé, Jack Anders and Bryanna Decker, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Robert "Bob" was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a great friend and an all-around great person. He was always a supporter with a big heart and an even bigger sense of humor. One who told you everything you needed to hear, good or bad. Bob definitely knew how to make the best of every situation. Bob loved to go hunting and camping, as well as do some fishing. For most of his life he drove tractor trailers and he loved every second of it. Doing what he loved gave him the opportunity to see so many different states. He his family and friends spent many summers in Lake George making memories.
Family and friends may call at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m.
Due to COVID restrictions, safe distancing will be in place and a limited number of visitors will be allowed at a given time. Everyone is asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
.