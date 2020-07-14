Robert W. Magie
December 3, 1946 - July 10, 2020
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Robert W. Magie, of Loch Sheldrake, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was 73.
He was the son of the late James Magie and Minnie Smith, born on December 3, 1946 in Loch Sheldrake, NY at the Browns Hotel.
Bob worked as a Maintenance Manager for Center for Discovery. In January of 1965 he joined the Loch Sheldrake Fire Department and through his time as a member he held all line officer positions from Engineer through three separate terms as Chief. He was also the Past President, Vice President and Treasurer and served one term as Fire District Commissioner and was also a past Park Commissioner. He was affectionately nicknamed Ten-Ton Magie in the Fire Department.
In his free time he enjoyed hunting with his kids and taking hunting trips to Alaska, Maine and Newfoundland. He loved a good yard sale, collected guns and doing reloading. In the winter he would be out snowmobiling with his friends. Above all else, he truly enjoyed being with his family and his second family the Loch Sheldrake Fire Department.
He is survived by his son, Frank and his wife, Rebbecca; daughter, Angela and her husband, Richie; brother, Jimmy and his wife, Judy; adopted brothers, Leon and Billy Magie; twelve grandkids; four great-grandkids; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and the host of friends whom he deeply cared for.
Bob is predeceased by his wife, Louise Magie, whom he married on August 30, 1969 and shared 50 wonderful years with; and his son, Bobby Jr.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 beginning at 12 p.m. at Loch Sheldrake Fireman's Park, 815 State Route 52, Loch Sheldrake, NY 12759. A firematic service will be held at the park at 1p.m.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com