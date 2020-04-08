|
|
Robert "Bob" Wesley Blackman
February 23, 1924 - April 6, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Mr. Robert Wesley Blackman of Matamoras, PA, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. He was 96. He was born February 23, 1924 in Eldred, NY, the son of the late Lewis A. Blackman, Jr. and the late Mabel Della (Turner) Blackman.
He graduated from Matamoras High School in 1941.
Bob proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a survivor of the USS Redwing (ARS 4) that was sunk off Bizertie, Tunisia on June 29, 1943.
Bob was married to his loving wife, Donna Marie (Keane) Blackman for 49 years until her passing in June of 2001.
He worked as a Mortgage Loan Officer for the 1st Federal Savings & Loan which eventually became 1st Nationwide Bank in Port Jervis for many years until his retirement in 1986. He was a dedicated member of the Hope Evangelical Free Church of Matamoras, PA. Robert belonged to many organizations throughout his life including the DeVore-Quinn American Legion Post #486 and the Tri State Naval Ship Post # 7241; He was a past Master of Matamoras Masonic Lodge and member of Milford Masonic Lodge #344 and a former member of the Matamoras Westfall Lions Club.
A family statement read: "Dad had a long, rich and full life. People frequently told us tales about his kindness and generosity. He was greatly loved and his many stories will live on in the memories of his friends and family."
Surviving are: two loving children: Clifford J. Blackman and his wife, Anna (Peidelstein) of Matamoras, PA, and Linda A. (Blackman) O'Donnell and her husband, Allan of Matamoras, PA; three grandchildren: Theresa (Lauren), Ryan (Dana Zielazny), and Adam Blackman; and two great grandchildren: Nora and Isla Blackman.
He is also survived by a well-loved niece and numerous well-loved nephews as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Turner L. Blackman, Clifford G. Blackman and his beloved sisters, Dorothy Blackman (age 5) and Marjorie E McAndrew as well as his granddaughter, Jennifer Lynne Taylor.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert to: Hope Evangelical Free Church, 300 1st St., Matamoras, PA 18336.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020