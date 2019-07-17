|
Robert Weston Moody
October 30, 1934 - July 14, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Robert Weston Moody, a 61-year resident of Newburgh, New York peacefully stepped into eternity on Sunday, July 14, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the late Joseph and Idell Moody, he was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on October 30, 1934. He attended Elizabeth Public Schools and graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1952. He attended North Carolina AT&T before transferring to Elizabeth City State Teacher's College, where he majored in elementary education. He was president of his class' sophomore, junior, and senior years. During his years at Elizabeth City, he pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, played football, baseball, and basketball. Additionally, he was the Basileus (president) of the Greek Pan Hellenic Council until he graduated from State in May, 1958. He attended Columbia University Teacher's College where he obtained his Master's Degree in Education.
Robert devoted his life and time to faith, family/friends, community, and sports. He met and married Maxine Perry in 1958. This union produced two daughters.
Robert was a faithful and loyal member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for 61 years; joining immediately after moving to Newburgh. During his years at Ebenezer, he served in a variety of positions including but not limited to Sunday School Superintendent, trustee, and usher.
Robert began his career as the first African-American sixth grade teacher at Montgomery Street School in September, 1958. In 1968, he became the principal of Grand Street School; a year later, he became principal of Montgomery Street School. After many years at Montgomery Street, he became principal of Vails Gate High Tech Magnet School.
Robert had many accomplishments and received many honors, but his passion was fishing.
He sat on the board of many organizations that worked for the benefit of Newburgh's children. He was affiliated with many associations including the Vails Gate Fire Company, NAACP, and served as Worshipful Master of Hebron Lodge Number 48. He was appointed by Governor Nelson Rockefeller to the Board of Visitors, Highland State Training School for Children and countless other awards, accolades and affiliations.
He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved aunt, Annie Mills, daughter, Valerie Fish, siblings, Joseph Moody Jr., Dr. Edward L. Moody, and Diane Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maxine, daughters, Karen and Kelly (Kevin), grandchildren, Jerrod Fish, Shanika Fish, Derrick Fullman Jr., Kyla Blevins, and Naja Fandal, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, sisters, Geneva Taylor, Shirley Byrd, and Gloria Culp, sisters-in-law, Mamie Moody, Doris Pole, and Portia Riddick, brother-in-law, William Davis, best friend, Robert Blue, "son" Ralph Staples, "daughters" Carolyn Green and Theresa Monroe, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, July20, 2019 at Baptist Temple Church 7-11 William Street, Newburgh. Wake/viewing 8:30 am–10:30 am, Masonic service 10:30 am–11:30 am, Funeral service 11:30 am.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Luke's/Montefiore Hospital and Kaplan Family Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.
Professional services entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019