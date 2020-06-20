Robert White
Robert White
January 19, 1959 - June 15, 2020
Middletown, NY
Robert White of Middletown, a former employee of the City of Middletown DPW, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was 61.
The son of the Charlotte Hasbrouck White and the late Charles White Sr., he was born on January 19, 1959 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include his mother, Charlotte White of Middletown; his daughter, Clynet White of Middletown; his brother, Anthony White of the Town of Deerpark; his sister, Diane Royal of Rockland County, NY and his uncle, Charles Hasbrouck Sr. of Middletown. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
