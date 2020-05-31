Robert Wiggins
Robert Wiggins
February 14, 1929 - May 30, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Robert L. Wiggins of Montgomery, NY and Palm Springs, CA died peacefully at his home in Palm Springs on May 30, 2020 with his friend and care taker, James PIllmeier at his side.
He was born February 14, 1929 in Wharton, NJ, and was a graduate of Parson's School of Design. He was an avid historian and preservationist and was responsible for the saving and restoration of his historic Montgomery Home.
He was a retired teacher of S.S. Seward Institute, Florida NY, where his tenure generated many long lasting friendships with students that have lasted for decades.
Robert was also a draftsman for Colonial Williamsburg, VA and was responsible for the design and execution of the Royal Carriage used by Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the U.S. in 1957 for the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Matthew Shepard Foundation, 800 18th Street, Suite 301, Denver CO 80202.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
