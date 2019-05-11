|
Robert "Bob" William Minuck
November 7, 1958 - April 13, 2019
Hartford, WV - Formerly of Ellenville, NY
Robert "Bob" William Minuck of Hartford, West Virginia, formerly of Ellenville, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2019. He was 61.
The son of the late Michael A. Minuck and Marie "Angie" Minuck, he was born on November 7, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY.
Bob loved to play sports, but Golf was his first choice.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael A. Minuck, Jr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Debra McNamara-Minuck; his beloved mother, Marie "Angie" Minuck; his daughters, Melissa Panella and her husband, Steve of Dolgeville, NY and Rebecca Beilman and her husband, Evan of Kingston, NY; his son, Robert Minuck, Jr. and his wife, Nicole of Norwich, NY; granddaughters, Katelyn, Haley, and Peyton; grandsons: Noah, Logan, and Eli; his long time companion, his dog, Chance; two sisters, Terri Suarez and her husband, Gene of Toms River, NJ and Irene Agro and her husband, Joe of Tarrytown, NY; one brother, John Minuck and his wife, Terri of Napanoch, NY; one aunt, Tanya Bolotnick of Mountaindale, NY and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7393 or 845-647-8444 or visit our website at colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019