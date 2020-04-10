|
Robert "Bob" William
Quimby, Sr.
March 2, 1931 - April 3, 2020
Ozark, MO - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Robert "Bob" William Quimby, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020. He was born in Newburgh, NY to Frederick Lambert Quimby and Helen G. Jansen Quimby on March 2, 1931. He married Helen "Sooky" Grace Lennon on July 6, 1955 in Walden, NY. He worked as a telephone technician/repairman for New York Telephone in Newburgh , NY and he retired in 1991. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a SeaBee from 1949-1955. Bob was a member of the Christian County Elks Lodge #2777, Ozark, MO and the American Legion. He was also a member of the Wawarsing Historical Society & Knife Museum located in Napanoch, NY and the Wallkill Rod & Gun Club, Wallkill, NY. Bob was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He had a love of American History and enjoyed vacationing and visiting historic sites and museums. He enjoyed camping with his family throughout the United States. Bob is fondly remembered for his love and devotion to his family and friends, although to him all friends were family. He had a fun and quirky sense of humor and was loved by all. He was known for his unique sayings and quick wit. Bob had a deep sense of pride for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bob was predeceased in death by his parents and three brothers, Frederick "Ted," Samuel and Ralph Quimby; and sister, Betty Crawford.
He is survived by his bride of 64 years, Sooky; five children, Robin L. Hults and husband, Robert of Pine Bush, NY, Donna Yates and husband, Steven of Ozark, MO, Barbara Cooper and husband, Randy of Ozark, MO, Ellen Quimby and significant other, Gerard Romolo of Circleville, NY and Robert William Quimby, Jr. and fiancé, Karen Leighton of Ozark, MO. He was a beloved Pop to 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom Bob was very proud of.
A memorial service to honor a life well loved will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers and if so desired, friends and family may make a memorial contribution in memory of Bob to the Christian County Elks Lodge #2777 Children's Benevolent Fund, PO Box 1399, Ozark, MO 65721.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020