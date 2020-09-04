Robert "Bob" Willis
July 11, 1938 - September 2, 2020
Cornwall, NY - Formerly of Highland Mills, NY
Robert "Bob" Willis, a former Highland Mills resident, entered into eternal rest on September 2, 2020 at his home. He was 82 years old.
The son of the late John D. Willis, Sr. and Elizabeth (Emmons) Willis, Bob was born on July 11, 1938 in Raritan Township, NJ.
Bob was a retired General Foreman at Arvin Gym, U.S.M.A., West Point, NY. Bob also worked as a Security Supervisor at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets for twenty years and previously served as a part-time Patrolman for the Town of Woodbury Police Department for ten years.
The greatest joy of Bob's life was his family. Whether helping with an at home project or cheering on his grandkids at sporting events Bob was always there. To know Bob was to know his family. Bob was also a lifelong fan of the NY Mets, Dallas Cowboys and Army Football. Go Army!
Bob is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Judith "Judy" E. (Cronk) Willis. He is survived by his daughter: Robyn L. (Willis) Brown and her husband Peter; his sons: Michael E. Willis, Sr. and his wife Karen and Robert A. Willis and his wife Toni; six grandchildren: Kristie Babcock, Kelli, Sean and Matthew Brown, Robby Willis and Micky Willis; two great-grandchildren: Landon and Lilly Guido; two sisters: Janet Willis and Thelma DeLorenzo; his brother: Sid Willis; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his granddaughter: Kari Brown; his brothers: Bucky and Tom Aumack and Jack and Jim Willis; his sisters: Betty Kerns, Nina Kokh and Pat Ray.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Gregg Lanier and his staff at the Westchester County Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 6th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 7th at the Highland Mills United Methodist Church, 654 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow the Service at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Highland Mills United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com