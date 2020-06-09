Robert Willis Cox
Robert Willis Cox
July 7, 1941 - June 7, 2020
Clemson, SC
Robert Willis Cox, 78, of Clemson, SC, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born July 7, 1941 in Goshen, NY, he was the son of the late Willis Cox and Gertrude Lawrence Cox. He was married to the late Elizabeth Horler Cox.
Robert was retired with 30 years of service from Orange & Rockland Utilities.
He loved collecting die cast cars, trucks and fire engines and enjoyed his model train collection. In his younger days, he spent a lot of his time working on old Chevy pickups.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Cox and his wife, Julia; sisters, Jane Tiller and Sandra Ehrets; and grandson, Tyler William Cox.
Mr. Cox will be laid to rest in Wallkill Cemetery in Middleton, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cataract Fire Department, 40 Green St., Goshen, NY 10924.
www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
