Roberta Connors


1949 - 2019
Roberta Connors Obituary
Roberta Connors
January 26, 1949 - June 24, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Ms. Roberta Connors of Port Jervis, NY, a longtime resident of the area, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Highland Rehab, Middletown, NY. She was 70.
She was born January 26, 1949 in Queens, NY the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Irene Hamilton Connors.
She worked for 26 years as an Assembler for Kolmar Labs in Port Jervis, NY.
She is survived by one sister, many cousins and friends.
There will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in All Faiths Cemetery, 67-29 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 5, 2019
