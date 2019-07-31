|
|
Roberta J. Cimorelli
February 11, 1927 - July 30, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Roberta J. "Bobbie" Cimorelli, a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area, passed away on July 30, 2019 surrounded by family. She was 92.
Daughter of the late Edwin W. and Beatrice Cyphers Cleveland, Bobbie was a gifted artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. She was a 1945 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, and married Michael J. Cimorelli of New Windsor on April 17, 1949 in St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh. In 2002, she was proudly inducted into the Newburgh Women's Bowling Hall of Fame for her service, which included serving on numerous committees, being a longtime youth coach, designing the hall of fame emblem, and 40 years of membership. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be remembered for her smile, compassion for people and animals, and her feisty way when it came to standing up for causes she believed in.
Survivors include her son, Michael Cimorelli of Newburgh, daughter Jeanne Cimorelli of Montgomery, NY; grandchildren Stacey Wutch, Michael Cimorelli, Shawn Cimorelli, Brett Cimorelli, Jennylynn Cimorelli Mercado and Nicholas Cimorelli; great-grandchildren Giani Hill, Silas Barnum, Darian Hill and Scarlet Mercado; nieces and nephews Linda Shaffer, Richard Shaffer, Gail Pechtol, Edwin Cleveland, Brian Cleveland, and Kirk Cleveland.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by son William "Billy" Cimorelli and daughter Linda Cimorelli Wutch; brother George E. Cleveland, and sisters Carolyn Shaffer and Dorothy "Dot" Kilpatick of Billings Mt; nephew Dennis Cleveland; and her beloved cat "Taxi".
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 2 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the funeral home followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roberta's name may be made to SCATS (animal rescue) at 154 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550, or any no-kill animal shelter. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019