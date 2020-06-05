Roberta Jane Drake-Wurster
December 7, 1945 - May 31, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Roberta Jane Drake-Wurster of New Windsor, NY peacefully passed in her Florida home at the age of 74. The daughter of the late Robert and Emma Drake, she was born in Grand Forks, ND on December 7, 1945.
Roberta graduated from North Dakota State University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She earned a BA in Home Economics in 1967 and went on to receive her Masters in Education from SUNY New Paltz. Her teaching career began at a Head Start program on a Sioux Reservation and continued in North Dakota and Colorado, eventually making her way to the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in 1971. While in Newburgh she first taught at South Junior High School and in 1981, at Newburgh Free Academy through her retirement in 2005. While in Newburgh, she helped develop a teen parenting program that helped prepare young parents to care for their children and to continue their education. One of Roberta's proudest moments as an educator was her development and implementation of Teens and Tots; a unique program to help high school students learn how to work with primary aged children. In addition, as part of her dedication to education, she was actively involved in the Orange County Family and Consumer Science Teachers Association for many years and was honored as the New York State Family Consumer and Science Teacher of the year in 2000. Her compassion and advocacy for children continued into retirement as she was involved in Cornell Cooperative Extension, advising and promoting programs for families in Orange County.
As a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, Roberta's strong faith made her a part of many ministries, including serving on Church Council, the Education Team, Stewardship leader, the Safe Church Initiative, and Altar Guild. She was a genuine and comforting person who deeply cared for so many, always willing to help or provide resources and will be remembered by all who knew her.
One of her greatest joys was her family. Her love for them was boundless. She enjoyed special family celebrations including birthdays, holidays, and summer vacations. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she could be found at every sporting and music event in support of her children and grandchildren. She was the center of her family and an incredible role-model, who taught kindness and compassion by the way she lived her life.
For the last 12 years Roberta enjoyed traveling to her Florida home while spending time with her many friends and extended family. She also enjoyed reading as a member of her church book club, outings with the Red Hats, and visiting with dear friends at retired teacher breakfasts.
Roberta is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Emma Drake. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, John, son, Jon and wife Nicole, son, Jeffrey and wife Kathy, daughter, Laurie Johnson and husband Roger, son, Kevin and wife Lynn; grandchildren: Daniel Versace, Devin Klaber and husband Raysten, Benjamin Johnson and wife Brianna, Sarah Johnson, Nicholas Yozzo, Laura Wurster and Meghan Wurster; great-grandchildren: Vivianna and Natalie Klaber.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were privately held. Burial took place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY. A memorial service will be planned for a later date at King of Kings Lutheran Church in New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 543 Union Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
December 7, 1945 - May 31, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Roberta Jane Drake-Wurster of New Windsor, NY peacefully passed in her Florida home at the age of 74. The daughter of the late Robert and Emma Drake, she was born in Grand Forks, ND on December 7, 1945.
Roberta graduated from North Dakota State University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She earned a BA in Home Economics in 1967 and went on to receive her Masters in Education from SUNY New Paltz. Her teaching career began at a Head Start program on a Sioux Reservation and continued in North Dakota and Colorado, eventually making her way to the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in 1971. While in Newburgh she first taught at South Junior High School and in 1981, at Newburgh Free Academy through her retirement in 2005. While in Newburgh, she helped develop a teen parenting program that helped prepare young parents to care for their children and to continue their education. One of Roberta's proudest moments as an educator was her development and implementation of Teens and Tots; a unique program to help high school students learn how to work with primary aged children. In addition, as part of her dedication to education, she was actively involved in the Orange County Family and Consumer Science Teachers Association for many years and was honored as the New York State Family Consumer and Science Teacher of the year in 2000. Her compassion and advocacy for children continued into retirement as she was involved in Cornell Cooperative Extension, advising and promoting programs for families in Orange County.
As a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, Roberta's strong faith made her a part of many ministries, including serving on Church Council, the Education Team, Stewardship leader, the Safe Church Initiative, and Altar Guild. She was a genuine and comforting person who deeply cared for so many, always willing to help or provide resources and will be remembered by all who knew her.
One of her greatest joys was her family. Her love for them was boundless. She enjoyed special family celebrations including birthdays, holidays, and summer vacations. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she could be found at every sporting and music event in support of her children and grandchildren. She was the center of her family and an incredible role-model, who taught kindness and compassion by the way she lived her life.
For the last 12 years Roberta enjoyed traveling to her Florida home while spending time with her many friends and extended family. She also enjoyed reading as a member of her church book club, outings with the Red Hats, and visiting with dear friends at retired teacher breakfasts.
Roberta is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Emma Drake. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, John, son, Jon and wife Nicole, son, Jeffrey and wife Kathy, daughter, Laurie Johnson and husband Roger, son, Kevin and wife Lynn; grandchildren: Daniel Versace, Devin Klaber and husband Raysten, Benjamin Johnson and wife Brianna, Sarah Johnson, Nicholas Yozzo, Laura Wurster and Meghan Wurster; great-grandchildren: Vivianna and Natalie Klaber.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were privately held. Burial took place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY. A memorial service will be planned for a later date at King of Kings Lutheran Church in New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 543 Union Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.