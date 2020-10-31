Roberta L. Caldropoli
July 7, 1938 - October 29, 2020
Matamoras, PA - Formerly of Sparrowbush, NY
Roberta L. Caldropoli, age 82 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania and formerly of Sparrowbush, New York passed away October 29, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on July 7, 1938 in the Bronx, NY. She is the daughter of the late Nicola and Caroline Federico Cacchione.
She was also a long time resident of Yonkers, NY where she raised her family and was involved in the CYO Program. Roberta was one of the founders of the CYO Kitchen, cooking up her infamous meatballs that were sold at the CYO basketball games.
She was a faithful member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis.
Roberta married Richard R. Caldropoli who survives at home, with their loving dog Ginger. She is also survived by her two daughters: Carol Ann Chach and her husband, Greg of Mahopac, NY, Nicole O'Connor and her companion, Jonathan Laguna of Milford, PA; her three sons: Richard Caldropoli and his wife, Antonietta DiLella of Tarrytown, NY, Joseph Caldropoli and his wife, Caroline of Leland, NC, Louis Caldropoli and his wife, Lina of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; her beloved 13 grandchildren: Christopher and his wife, Rebecca, Anthony, Mark, Julia, Rebecca, Jonathan, Danielle, Stephanie, Ericka, Orlando and his wife, Sherry, Nadine and her husband, Matthew, Louis II, Isabella; her beloved seven great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Ryan, Teagan, Caelan, Maddox, Mia and Mason; several nieces and nephews. Roberta was pre-deceased by her brother, Daniel Cacchione, and her sister Ceceilia Ferrara.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday, November 2 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 3 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or visit www.stmarysportjervis.com
or to the American Heart Association
, PO Box, 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.heart.org
.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St, Port Jervis, NY, For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com