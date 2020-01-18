Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto Romero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberto Romero Obituary
Roberto Romero
October 29, 1956 - January 12, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Roberto Romero of Washingtonville, New York passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Westchester Medical Center after a long fight with leukemia.
Born in Bronx, New York, October 29, 1956 to Juan and Gloria Romero, Robert dedicated his life serving as a mentor to those battling issues with addiction and depression, guiding with the compassion and empathy of a true friend. He was admired for his resilience and unwavering positivity, fostering a spiritual peace that inspired many in his community.
Robert is survived by his mother, Gloria; his children: Robert, Stephanie and Jason; his grandchildren, Natalie and Dominick; his brothers: John, George, Ruben and Tony; his sisters, Gladys and Millie; and his long-time partner, Suzanne Padilla. He is predeceased by his father, Juan. He is remember by all his family and friends who love and will truly miss him.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -