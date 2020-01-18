|
Roberto Romero
October 29, 1956 - January 12, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Roberto Romero of Washingtonville, New York passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Westchester Medical Center after a long fight with leukemia.
Born in Bronx, New York, October 29, 1956 to Juan and Gloria Romero, Robert dedicated his life serving as a mentor to those battling issues with addiction and depression, guiding with the compassion and empathy of a true friend. He was admired for his resilience and unwavering positivity, fostering a spiritual peace that inspired many in his community.
Robert is survived by his mother, Gloria; his children: Robert, Stephanie and Jason; his grandchildren, Natalie and Dominick; his brothers: John, George, Ruben and Tony; his sisters, Gladys and Millie; and his long-time partner, Suzanne Padilla. He is predeceased by his father, Juan. He is remember by all his family and friends who love and will truly miss him.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020