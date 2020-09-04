Robin Ann Catrona
March 19, 1955 - September 2, 2020
Mt. Hope, NY
Robin Ann Catrona, a longtime resident of Mt. Hope, died after a short illness on September 2, 2020. She was 65 years old. The daughter of the late Ernest and Grace Mamay, she was born in Woodhaven, Queens on March 19, 1955.
She attended The Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn and Queens Nursing School where she earned her certification as a Registered Nurse. She married the love of her life, Paul, on September 24, 1977 and together they had two children, Lisa and Paul. They moved to the Middletown area in 1985 where they raised their family.
Robin worked as a nurse for Middletown Psychiatric Center for over 20 years; she was a giving, dedicated worker who loved caring for her patients. With a name like Robin, it was appropriate that she enjoyed bird watching and was a member of the Audubon Society. She was an animal lover and gave all her family pets a good home. Of all her many accomplishments, Robin was most proud of and deeply loved her four grandchildren.
Robin is survived by her loving husband, Paul of 43 years; son, Paul James; daughter, Lisa Marie Mirakaj; brother, Victor Mamay and wife, Doreen; sister, Pamela Behr and husband, James; her cherished four grandchildren, Kylie and Jace Catrona and Vincenzo and Grace Mirakaj.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY, 10940, with a Funeral Service of Remembrance celebrated by the Reverend Peter Rustico at 11 a.m. The Livestream for Robin's service will begin at 11 a.m. on the Funeral Home website. Due to current restrictions, visitors are limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Middletown Humane Society or the National Audubon Society.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com