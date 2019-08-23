|
Rocco Felice Laudato
October 21, 1934 - August 22, 2019
Monroe, NY
Rocco F. Laudato passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was 84 years old. Son of the late Francesco and Teresa Franco Laudato, he was born October 21, 1934 in San Arsenio, Italy.
Rocco was a Master Furniture and Cabinet Maker at Rocco Woodworking in Long Island City, NY. He was an avid outdoorsmen and hunter, being a life member of the NRA and Monroe-Chester Sportsman's Club. He was a 60-year member of Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Bronx, NY.
Rocco is predeceased by his loving wife, Lucy. Rocco was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons: Frank and his wife, Cathy, Enrico and his fiancée, Robyn Ruthberg, Rich and his wife, Tracy, Mario and his wife, Nadiya, and Marcello and his wife, Valerie; his eleven grandchildren: Frank, Rocco, Renee, Danny, Cynthia, Raymond, Lucia, Marcello, Bogdan, Lucia, and Anthony; his brother, Domenico; and his sister, Maria Zummo.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August, 26 at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. Interment will take place at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019