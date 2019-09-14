|
|
Rocco Garcia
June 1, 1925 - September 13, 2019
Warwick, NY
Rocco Garcia, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY passed away on September 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old.
Born on June 1, 1925, he was one of five children of the late John and Theresa (Manno) Garcia.
Rocco served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He returned to Warwick after the war and was the owner of Garcia's Bar and Grill for 5o years. Rocco was more than a resident of Warwick, he was an active part of Warwick's community: as a member of the American Legion, post 214; a member of the Elks; and a volunteer with the Warwick Fire Department Excelsiors. He was a Warwick High School Hall of Fame member for football and basketball and continued his participation in sports for the rest of his life; watching and promoting all of them. Anyone involved in Warwick sports knows of Rocco Garcia! He was always active on one of the fields through the years; having served as past president of the Warwick softball and the pee-wee football leagues, and as one of the founders of the Warwick Little League; or on the sidelines, watching his sons' and grandsons' games.
Rocco is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Claire (nee Miller) Garcia; sons, John and his wife, Gwen, Tom, and Bill and his wife, Sharon; and grandsons, John, Brad, Rocco, and Nicholas. He was predeceased by his siblings, Clara Den Dento; Antoinette Knapp, Russell Garcia, and Salvatore "Sam" Garcia.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17th from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Funeral service will be private.
Those who like to make a donation in Rocco's memory may do so to the Purple Champions Club, P.O. Box 383, Warwick, NY or the .
The family would like to thank Rocco's caregivers, Teresa Mann and Diane Bogart for their loving care and compassion.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019