Rocco J. Carlucci

June 4, 1951 - April 8, 2019

Otisville, NY

Rocco J. Carlucci, a longtime resident of the area, died unexpectedly at home on April 8, 2019. He was 67 years old.

One of eight children, Rocco was born on June 4, 1951 to Virginia Hope Timmons and George Carlucci in Massapequa, Long Island.

Rocco graduated from Orange County Community College as a Registered Nurse. He used his talents to co-found and administrate the Carlucci Home, a nursing facility for senior women. He will be remembered for his smile, his cheerful attitude and his willingness to be helpful to anyone in need.

He was an old soul who gladly mixed with all ages. He had a unique ability to chat with anyone. With a kind word and quick smile for all, he never met a stranger. His joy was seeing others smile, brightening another's day, and connecting with kindred souls. He thrived in his element, enjoying his interactions with the ladies and staff of the Carlucci Home, where his daily presence will be notably missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Carlucci, children Jennifer and Jason Klein and Mary and Rocco Carlucci, as well as five grandchildren: Rocco, Sabino, Vitalia, Vito Carlucci and Ian Klein.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 13, then a Celebration of Life will take place at Noon at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebeemcphllips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019