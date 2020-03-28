|
|
Rocco Panella
August 28, 1923 - March 26, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Rocco "Rocky" M. Panella, of New Windsor, entered into rest on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 96 years old and died of natural causes.
The son of the late Dominick and Santa Panella, he was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 28, 1923. "Sonny Boy" spent his charmed childhood growing up surrounded by his four sisters. Rocky joined the United States Navy at age 17 to defend his country and served during World War II.
Rocky spent his adult life residing in New Windsor with his loving wife, the late Elizabeth "Betty" Panella. He was a lifetime member of the Vails Gate Fire Department where he served over 50 years. Rocky retired from IBM Poughkeepsie and spent every summer at the Jersey shore. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans. He was an honorable man that loved and served his country and cherished his beloved family.
Since 2014 Rocky resided at the New Windsor Country Inn where he was lovingly cared for by the owners and staff and for that we are truly thankful.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Mangan (Kenneth Stong) and Linda Babcock (Michael); grandchildren: Michele Babcock Deloughery (Christopher), W. Colin Mangan (Carissa), Heather Mangan Termini (Daniel), Courtney Mangan Steiner (Tyler), Kenneth Stong Jr., Heather Stong; his sister, Tina Tampone of Huntersville, NC; and many nieces and nephews. Rocky was "Pop" to so many besides his grandchildren who he loved with his whole heart. Rocco was also "Pop-Pop" to five great-grandchildren that adored him; Matthew, Emma, Liam, Caia and Grace. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kristi L. Babcock and his sisters, May Panella, Mary Sponcia and Eleanor Gatto.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
He was truly our Rock and will be so missed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rocco's name to The ALS Assoc., 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington DC 20005 or to the Vails Gate Fire Company, P.O. Box 173, Vails Gate, NY 12584.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020