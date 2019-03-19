|
Rochelle Wilson
February 20, 1962 - March 17, 2019
Monroe, NY
Rochelle Wilson, 57, of Monroe, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 17th, 2019. Rochelle was born on February 20th 1962 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Roberta Frommelt and the late Edward Minkow. Rochelle graduated from Wayne Hills High School and worked as a Teaching Assistant for the Monroe-Woodbury School District for 17 years. In addition she was very involved at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her family, and her dogs.
She is survived by her best friend and husband of 31 years, Rev. Robert C. Wilson; son and daughter, Robert and Amelia Wilson; mother, Roberta Frommelt; mother-in-law, Dorothy Wilson; brother, Eric and his wife, Marcia Minkow and nephew, Aaron Minkow; brother and sister, Adam and Andrea Minkow. She is pre-deceased by her father, Edward Minkow and father-in-law, Robert Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road Monroe, NY, in her honor.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road Monroe, officiated by Bishop Derek Lecakes. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019