Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humiston Funeral Home
Kerhonkson, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick K. Graham


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roderick K. Graham Obituary
Roderick K. Graham
March 15, 1956 - March 20, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Roderick K. Graham of Kerhonkson, NY died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was 63 years old. Roderick was born on March 15, 1956 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Griffin and Dolores (Coles) Graham.
Rod was a Correctional Officer at Eastern for many years before he started Graham Construction, serving Ulster County for over 20 years.
Roderick is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cynthia (Landon) Graham; his son, Calvin Codi Graham of Colorado; his brothers: Griffin Graham Jr. and his wife, Toni of Highland and Kerry Graham and his wife, Marie of Kerhonkson; his nephews: Brett and Zachary Graham, Andrew Harty and Tim Roger; great nephews: Avonte' Graham and Jameson Harty. Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jule Graham.
Memorial visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the ASPCA.
To send a personal condolence to Rod's family, please visit humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now