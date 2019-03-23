|
|
Roderick K. Graham
March 15, 1956 - March 20, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Roderick K. Graham of Kerhonkson, NY died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was 63 years old. Roderick was born on March 15, 1956 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Griffin and Dolores (Coles) Graham.
Rod was a Correctional Officer at Eastern for many years before he started Graham Construction, serving Ulster County for over 20 years.
Roderick is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cynthia (Landon) Graham; his son, Calvin Codi Graham of Colorado; his brothers: Griffin Graham Jr. and his wife, Toni of Highland and Kerry Graham and his wife, Marie of Kerhonkson; his nephews: Brett and Zachary Graham, Andrew Harty and Tim Roger; great nephews: Avonte' Graham and Jameson Harty. Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jule Graham.
Memorial visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the ASPCA.
To send a personal condolence to Rod's family, please visit humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019