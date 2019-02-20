|
|
Rodney Brewer
Newburgh, NY
Rodney P. Brewer, beloved husband and proud father, entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was 56. A lifelong area resident, Rodney was born in Newburgh on April 6, 1962, the son of the late Robert and Miriam (Falvella) Brewer.
Rodney was the owner of R Brewer Landscaping LLC and Rock-N-Mulch Tree Farm LLC. He was a passionate snowmobile rider, and loved NASCAR, scenic motorcycle rides, and pontooning with family and friends. He was also an active participant in Relay for Life. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Susan; his children Erick Brewer and his wife Jillian and their son Grayson of Goshen, NY, Kayla Brewer of Santa Fe, NM and Rodney Brewer, Jr and his wife Jennifer and their daughter Olivia Rose of Spring Hill, FL; his brother, Russell Brewer and his wife Peggy of Clyde, NY; and his brother-in-law Wayne Yeoman of Cornwall. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Miriam Yeoman.
Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Wednesday, February 27 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Mass will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, February 28 in Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Bravehearts at www.braveheartscamp.org, or at .
