Rodney J. Gendron
June 22, 1922 - February 12, 2020
Fairoaks, NY
Rodney J. Gendron passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Orange Regional Medical Center on Wednesday February 12th, at the age of 77.
Born on June 22, 1942 in Tarrytown NY he was the son of the late Remi and Laudia Saulnier Gendron. He married Barbara Tubal in 1963 and together they raised three sons in Fairoaks, NY.
He was a car salesman for Johnstons Toyota of Middletown, where his love of vehicles made for a perfect fit as someone who could be trusted to help when purchasing a car. Rod was an avid car enthusiast who took pride in his own classic cars, "the Creamsicles," and attended car shows with his wife. He enjoyed betting on horse racing and trying his luck in the New York State lottery in his free time. He could fix anything and took great pride in caring for his home, as well as spending quiet time in the family garden.
He also spent time as an honorary member of the Circleville Fire Department.
Rodney was a devoted husband, father, and grandparent who will be greatly missed. He led a great fulfilled life, and his memory will be cherished by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Barbara; three sons, Roger Gendron and his husband Brian Blake, Brian Gendron and his wife Penny, and Bruce Gendron and his wife Laura; his brother Robert (Frenchy) Gendron and sister Audrey Buzzell. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren,
Stephanie Cracolici and her husband Anthony, Taylor Sharp, Audreyann George, Brandon and Danielle Gendron; great grandchildren Aubrey, Riley, David, Ryanne, Brandon, Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday February 17th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday February 18th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will follow in the family plot in Circleville Cemetery, Circleville NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rodney's name to the NYS Sheriff's Institute, 27 Elk St, Albany, NY 12207, www.sheriffsinstitute.org.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020