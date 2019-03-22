|
Rodolfo Vignolesi
April 10, 1935 - March 17, 2019
Spring Hill, NY
Rodolfo Vignolesi, a longtime resident of Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.
The son of the late Paolo and Nunzia Cannavo Vignolesi, he was born on April 10, 1935 in Limina, Sicily, Italy. Rodolfo was an independent restaurant owner, who ran many successful restaurants throughout his lifetime.
Rodolfo is survived by his daughters, Maria Kmiec and her husband, Adam of Middletown, and Nancy Meehan of Rock Hill, NY and his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Pablo in 2010.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral; Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019